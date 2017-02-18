Eye on Ambode: Governor pays inspection visit to National Theatre, Lagos targets 3000 MW power generation by 2022, more

As we keep an eye on Lagos state’s Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, here are some of the activities that he got on to this week.

On Wednesday, the governor received the report of the Embedded Power Technical Committee constituted by the State Government with representatives from the public and private sector, at Lagos House, Ikeja. Governor Ambode explained the logic behind the Embedded Power Technical Committee initiative. He said Lagos was a starting point for solving the electricity problem in Nigeria. According to him, “if the power problem is solved in Lagos, it is technically solved in the whole of the country and so because Lagos has more or less tested a solution that works, we can scale this up and also address it on a national scale.”

It was at this gathering that the governor announced that the state has a target of generating “up to 3000MW of power through accelerated deployment of various embedded power plants in strategic locations in the State within three to five years“.

Governor Ambode analysing the initiative said that the Megawatts will be delivered between the first quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2022. The embedded power will be distributed off-grid within Lagos State through the network of Eko and Ikeja Distribution Companies.

Last Saturday, the governor was at the Lagos City Marathon where he presented prizes to winners of the race. In a speech before presenting the trophies, he said the success of the Marathon was a step closer to the aspirations of the state in making Lagos the sports destination in Africa.

The governor was particularly impressed by the massive turnout of Nigerians to the event and the participation of athletes from 15 countries. He said, “This mind blowing attendance underscores our determination to occupy a prime place in the Marathon Calendar worldwide and ultimately to be among the top ten Marathon races in the World.”

He announced that the state has put in place sports infrastructure across the different zones in the state to ensure that every child is able to interact with sports as early in life as possible.

On Sunday, Governor Ambode paid an inspection visit to the National Theatre, Iganmu. He was accompanied by the Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

