“Farewell Nigeria…” Amina Mohammed thanks Nigerians as she departs for the UN

by Dolapo Adelana

Minister for Environment, Amina Mohammed has bid farewell to Nigeria.

Mohammed, who assumes the position of Deputy Secretary General at the United Nations in March thanked Nigerians for supporting her during her time as minister.

“Farewell Nigeria as my life journey takes another turn on the road. Thank you for your kind words of support. Allah swt ya saka da alheri,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Farewell Nigeria as my life journey takes another turn on the road. Thank you for your kind words of support. Allah swt ya saka da alheri. — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) February 26, 2017