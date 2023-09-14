DJ Cuppy Advocates For Quality Education For Children at The United Nations.

The International Day of Peace Youth Event at the United Nations in New York was graced by Nigerian artiste Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy. The philanthropist and disc jockey made her voice heard, advocating for quality education for children.

DJ Cuppy expressed her passion for ‘Sustainable Development Goal 4’, about quality education. She highlighted the need for the protection and empowerment of girls in any community. “Peace begins with us; you can improve the world. I would not be standing here without my education,” she said.

Florence Otedola’s passion for education is evident in her numerous academic achievements. She graduated from King’s College London in 2014, achieved a master’s degree in Music Business at New York University in 2015, and another master’s degree in African Studies at the University of Oxford in 2022.

In her words, “I have a deep passion for making an impact through education. My foundation, founded six years ago, has been focused on education. I have three University degrees; education is everything; it has paved the way for me. It has allowed me to become a woman with an international vision. […] We must protect, support, and empower our girls.”

The Cuppy Foundation, founded in 2018, has provided education for children across Nigeria. DJ Cuppy raised $17 million at her Foundation’s Cuppy Gold Gala, which she used to help internally displaced children across Nigeria. The foundation has supported over 50,000 people, making a significant impact on the lives of many.

“We have projects that support over 50,000 people; I want to challenge you all to start. We can do something meaningful; all it takes is an effort. Find what your gift is, and see how to use it. Peace begins with us,” she said.

Cuppy’s advocacy for quality education for children is a timely reminder of the importance of education in building a better world. Education is a fundamental human right that should be accessible to all. Unfortunately, millions of children worldwide are denied this right, with girls being the most affected.

The Cuppy Foundation’s efforts in providing education for children across Nigeria are commendable. Education is a powerful tool that can transform lives and build a better future for future generations. The foundation’s impact on the lives of over 50,000 people is a testament to the power of education.

As DJ Cuppy rightly pointed out, peace begins with us. We all have a role to play in building a better world. Education is a critical component in achieving this goal. We must protect, support, and empower our girls to ensure they have access to quality education.