FG to ban importation of refined petroleum products

The Federal Government has said it would ban the importation of refined petroleum products by 2018.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu said this in Ebonyi State while addressing a meeting of stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Onu said Nigeria has continued relegate its revenue base by relying on just oil products.

“Even now, Nigeria exports crude oil and imports petroleum products. When your economy is based on commodity, you cannot determine the price,” he said.

He said the government was working hard to ensure that Nigeria changes from “resource-based economy to multi-faceted one.”

