Find classified information “leakers” NOW | Trump tells FBI in Twitter meltdown

by Dolapo Adelana

US President Donald Trump had what could be described as an apparent meltdown on Twitter on Friday.

Trump, who is obviously angered by the leaking of classified information called on the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) to find leakers with the agency.

“The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security “leakers” that have permeated our government for a long time. They can’t even find the leakers within the FBI itself. Classified information is being given to media that could have a devastating effect on U.S. FIND NOW,” he tweeted.

