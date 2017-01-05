‘Gambia’s President-elect Adama Barrow is not dead’

Contrary to rumours that he has been assassinated, Gambian President-elect, Adama Barrow is alive.

A journalist with Vanguard Africa, Jeffrey Smith confirmed that Barrow was alive.

Demba Kandeh, another Gambian Journalist also confirmed that Barrow is not dead.

Incumbent President, Yahya Jammeh has vowed not to step down despite losing the December 1 Presidential election to Barrow.

Jammeh had earlier conceded defeat but later reversed his decision.

Barrow has however said Jammeh must hand over to him on January 19.

