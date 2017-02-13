Grammys 2017: “Beyonce deserves it more”, Adele rejects ‘Best Album’ award

Singer Adele has turned down the Grammy Awards for ‘Best Album of the year’ after winning the category ahead of Beyonce.

Her multi-million selling album ’25’ had won the category, but the pop star rejected the award saying she thinks Beyoncé deserves it more.

She said, “I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very grateful and gracious but the artist of my life is Beyonce. And the Lemonade album is just so monumental, Beyonce.

“And so well thought out, and so beautiful and soul-bearing and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we all appreciate that. All of us adore you, you are our light.

“The way you make me and my black friends feel is so empowering and you make them stand up for themselves. And I love you, I always have and I always will.”

According to her, Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ has inspired people across the world.

Adele however took home awards for ‘Song of the Year’ and ‘Record of the Year’.

Watch:

Adele professes her love for Beyoncé and Lemonade while accepting her award for Album of the Year #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8J9uWKV195 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 13, 2017

