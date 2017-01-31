How I was treated at the DSS headquarters – Apostle Suleiman

General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has said operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS) were very professional during his interrogation.

The DSS had invited the clergyman after he told members of his church to kill any Fulani herdsman who comes close to them, in a video that went viral.

The agency later attempted to arrest him in his hotel room in Ekiti but he was rescued by the governor, Ayodele Fayose.

In a series of tweets shortly after he was released, Suleiman commended the DSS operatives for their professionalism.

He wrote, “Just finished with the DSS, they were professional… it is well.

“I appreciate everyone who showed love. Still in awe! Love you all immensely. May God fight your battles in Jesus name. Still amazed.”

