IStandWithNigeria: Protesters gather at National Stadium (PHOTOS)

The #IStandWithNigeria protest scheduled for Monday has begun.

Protesters are currently at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos to express their displeasure at the situation in the country.

The protest led by Enough is Enough (EIE) Nigeria has over 200 protesters as the time of filing this report.

Present on ground is Executive Director (EIE), Yemi Adamolekun and Gbenga Sesan, Executive Director of Paradigm Initiative Nigeria, as policemen and soldiers are currently on ground.

Lagos Police Commissioner, Fatai Owoseni is also at the venue.

