I am stepping down – Yayha Jammeh (WATCH)

Former president of The Gambia, Yahya Jammeh has confirmed that he will be relinquishing power.

The decision followed Friday’s final peace move by Conde and Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

In a seven-minute state broadcast, Jammeh said he was committed to ensuring a peaceful resolution and that no blood is shed.

He said, “Fellow Gambians, my first preoccupation as president and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and a patriot is to preserve at every instance and in every circumstance, the lives of Gambians and this is a duty I hold sacrosanct.

“As a Muslim and as a patriot, I believe that it is not necessary that any blood be shed.

“It is as a result of this that I have decided today (Friday) in good conscience to relinquish the mantle of leadership of this great nation.”

