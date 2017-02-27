Just In: Court sacks Akwa Ibom Senator

The Federal High Court in Uyo has sacked a senator, Bassey Albert Akpan representing Akwa Ibom North East in the National Assembly.

The court said the primary that produced Albert as a candidate, as well as the election was void.

Akpan, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also asked to refund all salaries and entitlements he received as a Senator.

Presiding judge, Justice Fatun Riman also directed Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue certificate of return to his opponent, Bassey Etim.

It also ordered the National Assembly to swear in Bassey Etim from Uruan Local Government as the Senator for Uyo Senatorial District.