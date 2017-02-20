Just In: 21 persons killed in fresh Southern Kaduna attacks

by Dolapo Adelana

Twenty one persons have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the early hours of Monday morning, Leadership reports.

The Chairman of Kaura local government area of Kaduna State, Mr. Alex Iya, who confirmed the killing said 14 persons died in attacks on two communities of Mifi and Ashim.

Another attack occurred Sunday night in Bakin Kogi community of Jema’a local government of the State killing 7 persons leaving scores injured.

The lawmaker, representing Kaura constituency at the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Dr. Yakubu Bityong also confirmed that the attackers had killed and destroyed many homes before the arrival of the security operatives.

Some of the casualties include, Chayuwai Manti 73, Ezekiel Kanwai 23, Bridget Aba 61, Bridget Samuila 42, Samuila Kuzamam 47, Matthew Daniel 37, Edward Matthew 10, Omega Matthew 8, Adam Noga 46, Moses Ndong 68, Likita Adam 12, Musa John 13, Mboi Waje 14 and Fidelis Kakah.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments