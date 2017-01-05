JUST IN: Troops rescue another Chibok girl in Borno

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have rescued another Chibok girl in the Alargano forest, Borno State.

Army Spokesperson, Brig.Gen. Sani Usman confirmed the rescue, promising to release more details later.

“Troops found another Chibok schoolgirl. Details shortly,” he wrote.

Punch reports that the rescued girl identified as Rakiya Abubakar, was found with a baby.

Rakiya will be the 29th of the more than 200 girls to be rescued from Boko Haram fighters.

Usman said she has a six-month-old baby.

Usman said she was rescued by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who were investigating suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

He said, “According to preliminary investigation, it was discovered she is the daughter of Abubakar Gali Mulima and Habiba Abubakar of Chibok.

“She further stated that she was a student of Senior Secondary School Class 3B (SS 3B), before her abduction along with her colleagues on 14th April 2014 by the Boko Haram terrorists.

“Rakiya Abubakar is presently undergoing further medical investigation and would soon be released to the Borno State Government.”

