Makarfi is the only chairman we recognise, Sheriff should leave – PDP Reps

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Peoples Democratic Party caucus in the House of Representatives has asked factional National Chairman of the party to leave.

In a statement by the house minority leader, Leo Ogor on Wednesday, the lawmakers said they only recognize Ahmed Makarfi sa Chairman of the party.

The caucus said it supports the party’s decision to seek redress in court.

The lawmakers also said the Sheriff faction cannot he trusted after the atrocities it committed in Ondo and Edo States.

“It is the opinion of many that the honourable thing would be for the Ali Modu Sheriff and his cohorts to pack up and go,” the statement read.

“The PDP caucus of the house of representatives wishes to state categorically that it finds the court of appeal verdict that nullified the decision of the national convention of the PDP on May 21, 2016 and reinstated the Modu Sheriff leadership very discomforting.

“The caucus supports the decision of the Ahmed Makarfi caretaker committee to seek redress at the supreme court. The caucus appeals to all leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party to please remain calm and focused, standing firmly on the position that there is no way the party will accept the Ali Modu Sheriff contraption which is yet to demonstrate any genuine iota of love for the party.

“Their activities in Edo and Ondo states are very fresh in peoples’ minds and as such, no honest and sincere member of our party can trust them – with such fundamental flaws of character and gross disdain for peace, order and brotherly relations.”

The caucus said the only leadership it approved and recognizes is one led by Ahmed Makarfi.

“The only leadership known to the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives is, and shall remain the one led by his excellency, senator Ahmed Makarfi.”

Recall that an Appeal Court had last week nullified the convention that produced Ahmed Makarfi as chairman and pronounced Ali Modu Sheriff instead.

