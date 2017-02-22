Ministry of agriculture to investigate importation of garri from India

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture has said it would collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to investigate the importation of garri from India.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh said this on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said it was strange that despite the abundance of cassava in Nigeria, garri will be imported into the country.

Ogbeh added that Nigeria produces more cassava than India.

He said, “Whoever buys that kind of garri should be blamed.

“I have heard of it. I will find out by tomorrow if NAFDAC indeed did certify any garri from India; unless it is some Indian companies packaging the garri here.

“Nigerians are too ready to buy anything imported. They will bring in apples and some of them have been preserved with ethanol which is not healthy for our consumption.

“Whoever is importing garri from India, something must be wrong with them. Why import garri when you do not know the conditions through which the garri was produced over there.

“I have no powers to stop imports, but I can recommend to the Nigerian Customs that this is unreasonable. I produce and encourage Nigerians to eat what they produce because it is safer for them.”

There had been reports of sales of garri imported from India in Nigerian stores.

NAFDAC has said the product was not certified by it.

