Some mischief makers trying to create friction between Osinbajo, Buhari – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has said some persons were trying to cause friction between the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said this in a recent interview with Vanguard.

Adesina said those in this category will not succeed.

“Their role in the presidency is one. It is a ticket,” he said.

“So, any attempt to begin to demarcate between the President and the Acting President is exercise in futility. It is an exercise in mischief and we should just ignore anybody who says that.”

Adesina also revealed that a mid-term report was in the works and it will be published in May.

“Those, who queued in the sun and in the rain to vote, knew that they were electing a president for four years. They didn’t elect him for one year, two years or three years,” he said.

“They elected him for four years. And it is just going to be mid-term in May this year. Those, who genuinely queued and voted, know that the person, whom they voted for, will deliver.

“If some people are being very critical now, it could be people, whose loyalty was only skin-deep. But the true loyalists know that this government will deliver and they are willing to wait.

“Majority of the promises will be kept because government is a continuum. So, whatever the government has said it will do, it will do.

“Anybody that is discerning would know that the government stepped into a mess economically and it’s been working to build a new foundation for the Nigerian economy. Within four years they will see that foundation solidly built”, he noted.