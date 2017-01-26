N18bn has been recovered as stolen loots – AGF Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Thursday revealed that the Federal Government has recovered

N15 billion and $10.5 million.

Malami disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja when the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters visited the ministry on its oversight function.

“Let me put it on record that the Federal Ministry of Justice has equally significantly recorded success in the recovery drive as it relates to the looted funds.

“In that regard and direction, over N15 billion has been recovered by the ministry and $10.5 million was equally recovered in that direction,’’ Malami said.

Malami said the revenue of the ministry excluding the recovered loot was N12.4 million as at Dec. 31 2016.

He said it was generated through journals, renting of part of the headquarters building to commercial entities, use of its conference hall, tender fees and sale of un-serviceable items.

He said the expenditure of the ministry was N3.7 billion.

“The anti-corruption campaign, the recovery of stolen national assets, the rule of law component of the anti-terrorism war and the institutionalisation of law and order in all aspects of national life,’’ he said.

