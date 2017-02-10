New music: Komostrings’ Around The World is full of prospects

You probably haven’t heard the name Komostrings except if for some reason, you’ve stumbled on his cover of Adekunle Gold’s debut single, Sade or you’ve seen some of his live acoustic sessions.

Komostrings is a vocalist, songwriter and guitarist. It’s okay to describe him as an upcoming artiste as he’s released a number of singles in the recent past. This time though, he has a new single out and we’re super confident that this is the one, the breakout song that will mark the start of his journey into the Nigerian music terrain.

On first listen, Around The World is a catchy song that will grab and hold your attention until you click replay. The song opens with rich instrumentals, a careful and distinct blend of the guitar and violin. Not too long, you find yourself already listening to the chorus and this is where Komostrings gets it. The repetition of the very relatable lyrics in the chorus is purposed to stamp the song on your memory; at this point, you can’t help but tap your fingers and sing along.

For a first major offering, Around the World does well not to complicate the experience, it’s infectious without trying too hard. Komostrings has a unique melody to his voice; we would have tried to make this easy on you by saying he sounds like someone you’ve heard before or are used to. But no, Komostrings owns his sound and there’s no telling he has boundless potential.

Although his promise to take his lover around the world is hardly convincing, the song is easy to listen to and you should give it a shot.

Listen here:

