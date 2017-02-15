Ojukwu would have joined APC – Governorship aspirant

by Dolapo Adelana

A governorship aspirant in Anambra on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ralph Okeke says late Igbo leader, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu would have joined the APC if he was alive.

Okeke, who stated this Wednesday said Ojukwu would have joined the party because of his passion for national integration.

He said, “Most importantly, it is a shame that Anambra state is still governed by a party that exists only in one state. I know for sure that if Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu were alive today, he would have joined APC for national integration.

“This is because Ojukwu’s intention was to raise APGA to be accepted nationwide and win the presidency. But now that some characters have made APGA remain as one state party, I am sure that the Ikemba would have joined other well meaning Nigerians in APC to make Anambra and the country great.”

