Opinion: APC is PDP in new clothes

Any time Buhari Media Center/Buhari Media Organization minions try to erect the false binary between PDP and APC and to talk of “16 years of PDP misrule,” show them this list. Please add to it because I know there’s more:

APC is PDP in New Clothes.

1. Sen. Pres. Bukola Saraki. PDP Governor for 8yrs and Senator for over 3yrs. Joined APC in 2014. He is the Senate President.

2. Speaker Yakubu Dogara. Two-term PDP House of Rep member. Joined APC in 2014 and was elected for a third time in 2015. He is the Speaker.

3. VP Atiku Abubakar. Nigeria’s PDP Vice-President for 8yrs and presently an APC Elder statesman after jumping from one party to the other since 2007.

4. Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba. PDP Senator for 12yrs. Defected to APC about two months ago. He is the serving Chairman, NDDC Board.

5. Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri. Two-term PDP Senator from Bayelsa State. Defected to APC after the 2015 elections. He is a serving Minister of the Republic.

6. Sen. Barnabas Gemade. Founding father of the PDP, former National Chairman of the party and Senator from 2011. Joined APC in December 2014. He is a serving Senator.

7. Chief Audu Ogbe. Former PDP Chairman. Now Minister of Agriculture

8. Sen. Ita Enang. Two-term PDP Senator from Akwa-Ibom. Joined APC before the 2015 elections. Presently the SSA to the President on NASS.

9. Gov. Samuel Ortom. Long-serving Benue State Secretary of the PDP. Former National Auditor of the PDP and former Minister under Pres. Jonathan. Joined APC in December 2014. He is the Governor of Benue State.

10. Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State. A two-term PDP Senator from Kebbi.

11. Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Soko State. Former (PDP) Speaker of the House of Representatives. Joined APC in 2014.

12. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu. Two-term PDP Governor of Nasarawa and Senator in 2011. Joined APC in 2014. Now an APC Senator.

13. Sen. Danjuma Goje. Two-term PDP Governor of Gombe State and Senator in 2011. Joined APC in 2014. Now an APC Senator.

14. Hon. Dakuku Peterside. Was a PDP House of Reps. member from Rivers State. Joined APC along with Gov. Amaechi. He is the DG of NIMASA.

15. Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso. Two-term PDP Governor of Kano State and former Minister of Defence under Pres. Obasanjo. Joined APC in late 2013. He is an APC Senator.

16. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. Former (PDP) Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Two-term PDP Governor of Rivers. Joined APC in late 2013. He is a serving Minister of the Republic.

17. Gov. Rochas Okorocha. Was a Special Adviser to PDP’s Pres. Obasanjo. Became the Governor of Imo on APGA’s platform. Joined APC in February 2013. He is the Governor of Imo State.

18. Sen. George Akume. Two-term PDP Governor of Benue State and Senator in 2007. Left the party in December 2010. Now an APC Senator.

19. Gov. Nasir El-Rufai. Former FCT Minister under Pres. Obasanjo. Left the PDP in 2010 and joined CPC. He is an APC Governor of Kaduna State.

20. Gov. Bello Masari. PDP Speaker of the House of Reps in 2003. Joined the CPC in 2010. He is an APC Governor of Katsina State.

21. Sen. Adamu Aliero. Two-term PDP Governor of Kebbi State and Senator in 2007. Later became FCT Minister under Pres. Yar’Adua. He is an APC Senator.

22. Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma. Two-term PDP Senator from Akwa-Ibom State. He is now Minister of Budget & National Planning.

Add to the list….

This piece was circulated on Whatsapp and polished on Facebook by Farooq Kperogi and others

