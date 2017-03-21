Paris Club refunds: Suspend release of second batch to states | Ex-Kaduna governor tells Buhari

A former governor of Kaduna State, Col. Abubakar Umar (retd.) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse his decison to release the second tranche of Paris Club refunds to States.

In a statement on Monday in Abuja, Umar said it was evident that governors used to the first batch of payment for other things instead of payment of workers salaries.

He said it was discovered that some governors hired consultants to help them secure the funds.

“It is now revealed that some state governors contracted consultants with fees ranging from 10 to 30 per cent to secure refund from the federal government of Nigeria FGN,” he said in a statement.

“With this shocking revelation, President Muhammadu Buhari should suspend his order to the the federal ministry of finance and the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN for the release of the second tranche of the refund.

“It is also evident now that most of the earlier released funds were deployed for other purposes than payment of salaries and pension arrears as directed by Mr President. This impunity has got to stop.”

Buhari had order the release of the second batch of the refunds, while urging governors to pay salaries with them.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had also accused some governors of diverting the first tranche.