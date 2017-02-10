Passengers escape death as aircraft tyre burst at Lagos airport

Tragedy was averted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos as hundreds of passengers on Thursday escaped death when one of the tyres of a Dubai-bound Qatar Airways aircraft burst while attempting to take-off .

According to one of the passengers, who spoke with reporters, the incident was said to have occurred around 3pm.

She said the pilot was already cleared for take-off by the air traffic controllers when they suddenly heard a loud sound.

She said the frightened passengers resorted to prayers.

“We were held in fear for some time. We thank God that the plane had not gathered the full speed for take-off, we would have been saying something else,” she said.

The aircraft was parked for repair, as the airline management embarked on alternative arrangement for the affected travellers.

