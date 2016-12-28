Rivers rerun: Security operatives were used to plot violence – Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday said incidences of violence during the Rives legislative rerun were plotted by security operatives.

Wike said this while addressing members of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, who paid him a Christmas visit.

Wike claimed that the violence were orchestrated to make the state ungovernable.

He also said all his personal police details who accompanied him to stop SARS Commander from rigging the rerun Rivers East Senatorial District have been arrested by the police high command.

He said, “The security agencies orchestrated plans to cause violence with a view to making the state ungovernable for ulterior motives.

“As I speak with you, all my personal police details, who accompanied me to stop Fakorede from successfully rigging the Rivers East Senatorial District election, have been arrested and detained in Abuja.”

Wike also insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) rigged the election through the use of fake result sheets.

He also alleged that INEC has been pressurizing its officials who were victims of the violence to deny they were assaulted.

