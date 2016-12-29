Rivers rerun: ‘Wike, Fayose mock Nigerian Army in new leaked tape’ (LISTEN)

A phone conversation allegedly between Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose mocking the Nigerian Army over the Rivers rerun has been leaked by SaharaReporters.

In the audio, both governors could be heard discussing excitedly about how Wike stormed a collation centre.

Wike also mentioned that “the Nigerian Army does not exist anymore”.

In the course of the discussion, Wike also said he ordered some elements to ” kill anyone”.

A previous leaked conversation had Wike discussing with some INEC officials about a plot to rig the legislative rerun election in the state.

He however denied being involved, stating that technology was used to alter his voice.

Listen;

