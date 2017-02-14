See Barack Obama’s lovely Valentine message to his wife, Michelle

Immediate past President of the United States, Barack Obama Wednesday shared a tweet to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day.

Obama appreciated his wife, Michelle who he has been with for 28 years.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle Obama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new,” he said.

