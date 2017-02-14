See Barack Obama’s lovely Valentine message to his wife, Michelle

Immediate past President of the United States, Barack Obama Wednesday shared a tweet to celebrate St. Valentine’s Day.

Obama appreciated his wife, Michelle who he has been with for 28 years.

- Advertisement -



“Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle Obama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new,” he said.

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments