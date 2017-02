How Seun Egbegbe attempted to defraud bureau operators of $9000, £3000 – Police

The Lagos State Police has said film maker Seun Egbegbeand another suspect, Ayo Oyekan tried to defraud two bureau de change operators of $9,000 (4,320,000) and £3,000.

In an official statement, the police said both suspects disguised as MD of Gbagada general hospital and another as a patient.

They reportedly lured the operators and attempted to escape with the money.

The statement reads, “Today at about 1300hrs one Seun Karim aka Egbegbe and one Ayo Oyekan disguise as the MD of Gbagada general hospital and the other as a patient.

“They lured one Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna both bureau de change members, from different location that they needed $9,000 and £3000. The unsuspecting victims brought same to the suspects at the hospital where they collected the said amount and attempted to escape with the money.

“The victims raised alarm and subsequently the suspect were arrested by the policemen attached to the hospital. Further to the arrest of the fraudsters, many members of bureau de change are trooping to the office with similar complaint against the suspects.

“Case is under investigation.”

