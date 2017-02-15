‘Soldiers storm Agatu villages, kill 6 people’

Six persons including a pregnant woman have reportedly been killed by soldiers in six villages in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State, Punch reports.

This was after some youths in the area killed a soldier at the weekend.

- Advertisement -



According to sources, six villages — Olegadakolo, Ikpele, Otugologwu, Iwali, Okpanchenyi and Egba — were sacked by the soldiers.

It was gathered that a pregnant woman was hit by a stray bullet in Egba.

“This is genocide on our people, as I’m talking to you now, six villages have been sacked, children and women have moved out of the affected villages, while many people have been arrested by the invading soldiers,” the source said.

Council’s sole administrator, Mike Inalegwu said the soldier were at the communities but didn’t kill any one.

“There is no iota of truth in that, no one was killed, the military were only on the mission to recover their arms and ammunition,” he said.

Brigade Commander of the 707 Special Force, Brig. Clement Apere, also denied that soldiers attacked the people.

“The operation we conducted in the area was carried out in a professional way,” he said.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments