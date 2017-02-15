Stop interfering in US politics, Trump tells NSA, FBI

US president Donald Trump has accused two of the nation’s top security agencies, the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Federal Bureau of Intelligence (FBI) of illegally giving information to media outlets.

Trump, who stated this Wednesday via his Twitter account, borrowed a quote from Eli Lake of Bloomberg View urging both agencies not to interfere in the country’s politics.

“Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia,” he said.

“Thank you to Eli Lake of The Bloomberg View – “The NSA & FBI…should not interfere in our politics…and is” Very serious situation for USA.”

Comments