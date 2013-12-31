THE list is here: These are the 100 best companies to work for in Nigeria

by Chi Ibe

Jobberman trio

Nigeria’s leading jobs site, Jobberman.com has today unveiled its list of the ‘Top 100 best companies to work for in Nigeria’.

According to site’s founders:

Jobberman.com, Nigeria’s biggest jobs portal has instituted the Top 100 Best Companies to Work in Nigeria to provide a comprehensive rating of employee satisfaction and commitment across employers in Nigeria

 

The 2013 Best Companies to Work rankings include 50 multinationals, 45 majorly Nigerian companies and 12 government agencies.

 

To find the companies that were the best places to work, Jobberman.com conducted more than 10,000 surveys of employees in Nigeria. Over 5000 companies were submitted by 10,482 respondents (experienced, entry level and exec management). 89% of those who filled the survey were gainfully employed. Only companies with at least 100 full-time permanent employees were considered.

 

The index was calculated by getting a weighted average of each recipient’s top 5 companies and dream company to work for. Recipients also selected workplace metrics that mattered to them in making these choices – Company Culture, Salary, Non-Salary Benefits, proximity to Company Location, Prestige/Company Brand, Management Integrity and commitment to staff welfare.

 

There are some surprising results, including the NIgerian National Petroluem Corporation (NNPC) making the top 10 list, and some not-so-surprising, like five out of the first 10 being oild and gas companies.

 

The 2013 Top 10 companies to work for in Nigeria are:

 

 

NAME

INDUSTRY

1.      

Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)

Oil & Gas

2.      

Chevron

Oil & Gas

3.      

Mobil

Oil & Gas

4.      

NNPC

Oil & Gas

5.      

MTN

Telecommunication

6.      

Nestlé Nigeria

FMCG

7.      

Federal Government Civil Service

Government

8.      

Total

Oil & Gas

9.      

Dangote

FMCG

10.   

Nigeria Breweries

FMCG

 

METHODOLOGY

 

DISTRIBUTION OF BEST 100 COMPANIES TO WORK FOR BY INDUSTRY

 

Oil & Gas

19

FMCG

18

Banking

11

Government

9

Technology

6

Media

5

Telecommunication

4

Consulting

4

Non-Profit

4

Construction

3

Hospitality

3

Conglomerate

2

Pharmaceuticals

2

International Organization

2

Energy

1

Aviation

1

Agriculture

1

Government

1

Insurance

1

Logistics

1

Advertising

1

Financial Services

1

 

 

Salary (Remuneration) was the most important metric employees considered in rating companies, thus resulting in the oil and gas sectors topping the chart of best companies to work for.

 

 

From the survey results, there is clearly hope for indigenous companies in the next few decades as they continue to grow and dominate the economic landscape amidst existence of established multinationals doing business in Nigeria.

 

See the full list of 100 Best Companies below.

 

100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR FULL LIST

 

NAME

INDUSTRY

1.     Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)

Oil & Gas

Multinational

2.     Chevron

Oil & Gas

Multinational

3.     Mobil

Oil & Gas

Multinational

4.     NNPC

Oil & Gas

5.     MTN

Telecommunication

Multinational

6.     Nestlé Nigeria

FMCG

Multinational

7.     Nigerian Civil Service

Government

8.     Total

Oil & Gas

Multinational

9.     Dangote

FMCG

10.   Nigeria Breweries

FMCG

11.   Glo

Telecommunication

12.   GTB

Banking

13.   CBN

Banking

14.   NLNG

Oil & Gas

15.   Unilever

FMCG

Multinational

16.   Guinness

FMCG

Multinational

17.   Etisalat

Telecommunication

Multinational

18.   First Bank of Nigeria

Banking

19.   Julius Berger

Construction

Multinational

20.   Cadbury

FMCG

Multinational

21.   Eni (Saipem) formerly AGIP

Oil & Gas

Multinational

22.   CocaCola

FMCG

Multinational

23.   P&G

FMCG

Multinational

24.   PZ

FMCG

Multinational

25.   Oando

Oil & Gas

26.   GE

Conglomerate

Multinational

27.   Zenith Bank

Banking

28.   KPMG

Consulting

Multinational

29.   GlaxoSmithKline

Pharmaceticals

Multinational

30.   Friesland Foods WAMCO

FMCG

Multinational

31.   British American Tobacco

FMCG

Multinational

32.   Flour Mills

FMCG

33.   Schlumberger

Oil & Gas

Multinational

34.   Diamond Bank

Banking

35.   United Nations

International Organization

Multinational

36.   Baker Hughes

Oil & Gas

Multinational

37.   Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC)

Consulting

Multinational

38.   PHCN

Energy

39.   Nigeria Immigration Service

Government

40.   UBA

Banking

41.   7up Bottling Company

FMCG

Multinational

42.   Lafarge Cement

Construction

Multinational

43.   NAFDAC

Government

44.   Honeywell Flour Mills

FMCG

45.   UAC

FMCG

Multinational

46.   Arik Air

Aviation

47.   EKO Hotel

Hospitality

48.   Halliburton Energy

Oil & Gas

Multinational

49.   Airtel Nigeria

Telecommunication

Multinational

50.   IITA

Agriculture

51.   Accenture

Consulting

Multinational

52.   Sahara Energy

Oil & Gas

53.   Chi Farms

FMCG

54.   Stanbic IBTC

Banking

Multinational

55.   NCC (Nigeria Communications Commission)

Government

56.   FIRS

Government

57.   Independent National Electoral Commission

Government

58.   Fidelity Bank

Banking

59.   UNICEF

Non-Profit

Multinational

60.   Addax

Oil & Gas

Multinational

61.   Standard Chartered Bank

Banking

Multinational

62.   Africa Independent Television

Media

63.   Conoil

Oil & Gas

64.   ARM

Financial Services

65.   Silverbird

Media

66.   FAAN

Government

67.   WHO

Non-Profit

Multinational

68.   Google

Technology

Multinational

69.   NiMASA

Government

70.   Cool FM

Media

71.   FHI

Non-Profit

Multinational

72.   Setraco

Construction

73.   Ecobank

Banking

Multinational

74.   May and Baker

FMCG

Multinational

75.   Texaco Oil

Oil & Gas

Multinational

76.   Ericsson Nigeria

Technology

Multinational

77.   INTEL

Technology

Multinational

78.   Sheraton Hotels

Hospitality

Multinational

79.   Seplat Petroleum

Oil & Gas

80.   Interswitch

Technology

81.   Lagos State Government

Government

82.   Leadway Insurance

Insurance

83.   DHL

Logistics

Multinational

84.   USAID

Non-Profit

Multinational

85.   IBM

Technology

Multinational

86.   Intercontinental Hotels

Hospitality

87.   Channels Televisions

media

88.   Multichoice (DSTV)

Media

Multinational

89.   Orange Drugs

Pharmaceuticals

90.   MAERSK GROUP

Conglomerate

Multinational

91.   Access Bank

Banking

92.   NestOil Group

Oil & Gas

93.   Akintola Williams Delloitte

Consulting

94.   ECOWAS

International Organization

Multinational

95.   MainOne Cable

Technology

96.   Nigeria Customs

Government

97.   APCON

Advertising

98.   Insight Communications

Advertising

99.   Transcorp

Conglomerate 

100.Mantrac

Construction

Multinational

101.FCMB

Banking

102.Consolidated Breweries Plc

FMCG

103.Fan Milk

FMCG

104.Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)

Government

105.SON (Standards Organization of Nigeria)

Government

106.NDIC (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation)

Government

 

 


 

 

 

