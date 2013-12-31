THE list is here: These are the 100 best companies to work for in Nigeria

by Chi Ibe

Nigeria’s leading jobs site, Jobberman.com has today unveiled its list of the ‘Top 100 best companies to work for in Nigeria’.

According to site’s founders:

Jobberman.com, Nigeria’s biggest jobs portal has instituted the Top 100 Best Companies to Work in Nigeria to provide a comprehensive rating of employee satisfaction and commitment across employers in Nigeria

The 2013 Best Companies to Work rankings include 50 multinationals, 45 majorly Nigerian companies and 12 government agencies. To find the companies that were the best places to work, Jobberman.com conducted more than 10,000 surveys of employees in Nigeria. Over 5000 companies were submitted by 10,482 respondents (experienced, entry level and exec management). 89% of those who filled the survey were gainfully employed. Only companies with at least 100 full-time permanent employees were considered. The index was calculated by getting a weighted average of each recipient’s top 5 companies and dream company to work for. Recipients also selected workplace metrics that mattered to them in making these choices – Company Culture, Salary, Non-Salary Benefits, proximity to Company Location, Prestige/Company Brand, Management Integrity and commitment to staff welfare.

There are some surprising results, including the NIgerian National Petroluem Corporation (NNPC) making the top 10 list, and some not-so-surprising, like five out of the first 10 being oild and gas companies.



The 2013 Top 10 companies to work for in Nigeria are:

NAME INDUSTRY 1. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Oil & Gas 2. Chevron Oil & Gas 3. Mobil Oil & Gas 4. NNPC Oil & Gas 5. MTN Telecommunication 6. Nestlé Nigeria FMCG 7. Federal Government Civil Service Government 8. Total Oil & Gas 9. Dangote FMCG 10. Nigeria Breweries FMCG

METHODOLOGY

To find the companies that were the best places to work, Jobberman.com conducted more than 10,000 surveys of employees in Nigeria. Over 5000 companies were submitted by 10,482 respondents (experienced, entry level and exec management). 89% of those who filled the survey were gainfully employed. Only companies with at least 100 full-time permanent employees were considered.

The index was calculated by getting a weighted average of each recipient’s top 5 companies and dream company to work for. Recipients also selected workplace metrics that mattered to them in making these choices – Company Culture, Salary, Non-Salary Benefits, Proximity to Company Location, Prestige/Company Brand, Management Integrity and commitment to staff welfare.

The Top 10 places to work for in Nigeria are:

NAME INDUSTRY 1. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Oil & Gas 2. Chevron Oil & Gas 3. Mobil Oil & Gas 4. NNPC Oil & Gas 5. MTN Telecommunication 6. Nestlé Nigeria FMCG 7. Federal Government Civil Service Government 8. Total Oil & Gas 9. Dangote FMCG 10. Nigeria Breweries FMCG

DISTRIBUTION OF BEST 100 COMPANIES TO WORK FOR BY INDUSTRY

Oil & Gas 19 FMCG 18 Banking 11 Government 9 Technology 6 Media 5 Telecommunication 4 Consulting 4 Non-Profit 4 Construction 3 Hospitality 3 Conglomerate 2 Pharmaceuticals 2 International Organization 2 Energy 1 Aviation 1 Agriculture 1 Government 1 Insurance 1 Logistics 1 Advertising 1 Financial Services 1

Salary (Remuneration) was the most important metric employees considered in rating companies, thus resulting in the oil and gas sectors topping the chart of best companies to work for.

From the survey results, there is clearly hope for indigenous companies in the next few decades as they continue to grow and dominate the economic landscape amidst existence of established multinationals doing business in Nigeria.

See the full list of 100 Best Companies below.

100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR FULL LIST

NAME INDUSTRY 1. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Oil & Gas Multinational 2. Chevron Oil & Gas Multinational 3. Mobil Oil & Gas Multinational 4. NNPC Oil & Gas 5. MTN Telecommunication Multinational 6. Nestlé Nigeria FMCG Multinational 7. Nigerian Civil Service Government 8. Total Oil & Gas Multinational 9. Dangote FMCG 10. Nigeria Breweries FMCG 11. Glo Telecommunication 12. GTB Banking 13. CBN Banking 14. NLNG Oil & Gas 15. Unilever FMCG Multinational 16. Guinness FMCG Multinational 17. Etisalat Telecommunication Multinational 18. First Bank of Nigeria Banking 19. Julius Berger Construction Multinational 20. Cadbury FMCG Multinational 21. Eni (Saipem) formerly AGIP Oil & Gas Multinational 22. CocaCola FMCG Multinational 23. P&G FMCG Multinational 24. PZ FMCG Multinational 25. Oando Oil & Gas 26. GE Conglomerate Multinational 27. Zenith Bank Banking 28. KPMG Consulting Multinational 29. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceticals Multinational 30. Friesland Foods WAMCO FMCG Multinational 31. British American Tobacco FMCG Multinational 32. Flour Mills FMCG 33. Schlumberger Oil & Gas Multinational 34. Diamond Bank Banking 35. United Nations International Organization Multinational 36. Baker Hughes Oil & Gas Multinational 37. Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC) Consulting Multinational 38. PHCN Energy 39. Nigeria Immigration Service Government 40. UBA Banking 41. 7up Bottling Company FMCG Multinational 42. Lafarge Cement Construction Multinational 43. NAFDAC Government 44. Honeywell Flour Mills FMCG 45. UAC FMCG Multinational 46. Arik Air Aviation 47. EKO Hotel Hospitality 48. Halliburton Energy Oil & Gas Multinational 49. Airtel Nigeria Telecommunication Multinational 50. IITA Agriculture 51. Accenture Consulting Multinational 52. Sahara Energy Oil & Gas 53. Chi Farms FMCG 54. Stanbic IBTC Banking Multinational 55. NCC (Nigeria Communications Commission) Government 56. FIRS Government 57. Independent National Electoral Commission Government 58. Fidelity Bank Banking 59. UNICEF Non-Profit Multinational 60. Addax Oil & Gas Multinational 61. Standard Chartered Bank Banking Multinational 62. Africa Independent Television Media 63. Conoil Oil & Gas 64. ARM Financial Services 65. Silverbird Media 66. FAAN Government 67. WHO Non-Profit Multinational 68. Google Technology Multinational 69. NiMASA Government 70. Cool FM Media 71. FHI Non-Profit Multinational 72. Setraco Construction 73. Ecobank Banking Multinational 74. May and Baker FMCG Multinational 75. Texaco Oil Oil & Gas Multinational 76. Ericsson Nigeria Technology Multinational 77. INTEL Technology Multinational 78. Sheraton Hotels Hospitality Multinational 79. Seplat Petroleum Oil & Gas 80. Interswitch Technology 81. Lagos State Government Government 82. Leadway Insurance Insurance 83. DHL Logistics Multinational 84. USAID Non-Profit Multinational 85. IBM Technology Multinational 86. Intercontinental Hotels Hospitality 87. Channels Televisions media 88. Multichoice (DSTV) Media Multinational 89. Orange Drugs Pharmaceuticals 90. MAERSK GROUP Conglomerate Multinational 91. Access Bank Banking 92. NestOil Group Oil & Gas 93. Akintola Williams Delloitte Consulting 94. ECOWAS International Organization Multinational 95. MainOne Cable Technology 96. Nigeria Customs Government 97. APCON Advertising 98. Insight Communications Advertising 99. Transcorp Conglomerate 100.Mantrac Construction Multinational 101.FCMB Banking 102.Consolidated Breweries Plc FMCG 103.Fan Milk FMCG 104.Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Government 105.SON (Standards Organization of Nigeria) Government 106.NDIC (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation) Government



