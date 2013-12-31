THE list is here: These are the 100 best companies to work for in Nigeria

by Chi Ibe
Nigeria’s leading jobs site, Jobberman.com has today unveiled its list of the ‘Top 100 best companies to work for in Nigeria’.
According to site’s founders:
Jobberman.com, Nigeria’s biggest jobs portal has instituted the Top 100 Best Companies to Work in Nigeria to provide a comprehensive rating of employee satisfaction and commitment across employers in Nigeria
The 2013 Best Companies to Work rankings include 50 multinationals, 45 majorly Nigerian companies and 12 government agencies.
To find the companies that were the best places to work, Jobberman.com conducted more than 10,000 surveys of employees in Nigeria. Over 5000 companies were submitted by 10,482 respondents (experienced, entry level and exec management). 89% of those who filled the survey were gainfully employed. Only companies with at least 100 full-time permanent employees were considered.
The index was calculated by getting a weighted average of each recipient’s top 5 companies and dream company to work for. Recipients also selected workplace metrics that mattered to them in making these choices – Company Culture, Salary, Non-Salary Benefits, proximity to Company Location, Prestige/Company Brand, Management Integrity and commitment to staff welfare.
There are some surprising results, including the NIgerian National Petroluem Corporation (NNPC) making the top 10 list, and some not-so-surprising, like five out of the first 10 being oild and gas companies.
The 2013 Top 10 companies to work for in Nigeria are:
|
|
NAME
|
INDUSTRY
|
1.
|
Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)
|
Oil & Gas
|
2.
|
Chevron
|
Oil & Gas
|
3.
|
Mobil
|
Oil & Gas
|
4.
|
NNPC
|
Oil & Gas
|
5.
|
MTN
|
Telecommunication
|
6.
|
Nestlé Nigeria
|
FMCG
|
7.
|
Federal Government Civil Service
|
Government
|
8.
|
Total
|
Oil & Gas
|
9.
|
Dangote
|
FMCG
|
10.
|
Nigeria Breweries
|
FMCG
To find the companies that were the best places to work, Jobberman.com conducted more than 10,000 surveys of employees in Nigeria. Over 5000 companies were submitted by 10,482 respondents (experienced, entry level and exec management). 89% of those who filled the survey were gainfully employed. Only companies with at least 100 full-time permanent employees were considered.
The index was calculated by getting a weighted average of each recipient's top 5 companies and dream company to work for. Recipients also selected workplace metrics that mattered to them in making these choices – Company Culture, Salary, Non-Salary Benefits, Proximity to Company Location, Prestige/Company Brand, Management Integrity and commitment to staff welfare.
DISTRIBUTION OF BEST 100 COMPANIES TO WORK FOR BY INDUSTRY
|
Oil & Gas
|
19
|
FMCG
|
18
|
Banking
|
11
|
Government
|
9
|
Technology
|
6
|
Media
|
5
|
Telecommunication
|
4
|
Consulting
|
4
|
Non-Profit
|
4
|
Construction
|
3
|
Hospitality
|
3
|
Conglomerate
|
2
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
2
|
International Organization
|
2
|
Energy
|
1
|
Aviation
|
1
|
Agriculture
|
1
|
Government
|
1
|
Insurance
|
1
|
Logistics
|
1
|
Advertising
|
1
|
Financial Services
|
1
Salary (Remuneration) was the most important metric employees considered in rating companies, thus resulting in the oil and gas sectors topping the chart of best companies to work for.
From the survey results, there is clearly hope for indigenous companies in the next few decades as they continue to grow and dominate the economic landscape amidst existence of established multinationals doing business in Nigeria.
See the full list of 100 Best Companies below.
100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR FULL LIST
|
NAME
|
INDUSTRY
|
1. Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC)
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
2. Chevron
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
3. Mobil
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
4. NNPC
|
Oil & Gas
|
5. MTN
|
Telecommunication
|
Multinational
|
6. Nestlé Nigeria
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
7. Nigerian Civil Service
|
Government
|
8. Total
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
9. Dangote
|
FMCG
|
10. Nigeria Breweries
|
FMCG
|
11. Glo
|
Telecommunication
|
12. GTB
|
Banking
|
13. CBN
|
Banking
|
14. NLNG
|
Oil & Gas
|
15. Unilever
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
16. Guinness
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
17. Etisalat
|
Telecommunication
|
Multinational
|
18. First Bank of Nigeria
|
Banking
|
19. Julius Berger
|
Construction
|
Multinational
|
20. Cadbury
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
21. Eni (Saipem) formerly AGIP
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
22. CocaCola
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
23. P&G
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
24. PZ
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
25. Oando
|
Oil & Gas
|
26. GE
|
Conglomerate
|
Multinational
|
27. Zenith Bank
|
Banking
|
28. KPMG
|
Consulting
|
Multinational
|
29. GlaxoSmithKline
|
Pharmaceticals
|
Multinational
|
30. Friesland Foods WAMCO
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
31. British American Tobacco
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
32. Flour Mills
|
FMCG
|
33. Schlumberger
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
34. Diamond Bank
|
Banking
|
35. United Nations
|
International Organization
|
Multinational
|
36. Baker Hughes
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
37. Price Waterhouse Cooper (PWC)
|
Consulting
|
Multinational
|
38. PHCN
|
Energy
|
39. Nigeria Immigration Service
|
Government
|
40. UBA
|
Banking
|
41. 7up Bottling Company
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
42. Lafarge Cement
|
Construction
|
Multinational
|
43. NAFDAC
|
Government
|
44. Honeywell Flour Mills
|
FMCG
|
45. UAC
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
46. Arik Air
|
Aviation
|
47. EKO Hotel
|
Hospitality
|
48. Halliburton Energy
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
49. Airtel Nigeria
|
Telecommunication
|
Multinational
|
50. IITA
|
Agriculture
|
51. Accenture
|
Consulting
|
Multinational
|
52. Sahara Energy
|
Oil & Gas
|
53. Chi Farms
|
FMCG
|
54. Stanbic IBTC
|
Banking
|
Multinational
|
55. NCC (Nigeria Communications Commission)
|
Government
|
56. FIRS
|
Government
|
57. Independent National Electoral Commission
|
Government
|
58. Fidelity Bank
|
Banking
|
59. UNICEF
|
Non-Profit
|
Multinational
|
60. Addax
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
61. Standard Chartered Bank
|
Banking
|
Multinational
|
62. Africa Independent Television
|
Media
|
63. Conoil
|
Oil & Gas
|
64. ARM
|
Financial Services
|
65. Silverbird
|
Media
|
66. FAAN
|
Government
|
67. WHO
|
Non-Profit
|
Multinational
|
68. Google
|
Technology
|
Multinational
|
69. NiMASA
|
Government
|
70. Cool FM
|
Media
|
71. FHI
|
Non-Profit
|
Multinational
|
72. Setraco
|
Construction
|
73. Ecobank
|
Banking
|
Multinational
|
74. May and Baker
|
FMCG
|
Multinational
|
75. Texaco Oil
|
Oil & Gas
|
Multinational
|
76. Ericsson Nigeria
|
Technology
|
Multinational
|
77. INTEL
|
Technology
|
Multinational
|
78. Sheraton Hotels
|
Hospitality
|
Multinational
|
79. Seplat Petroleum
|
Oil & Gas
|
80. Interswitch
|
Technology
|
81. Lagos State Government
|
Government
|
82. Leadway Insurance
|
Insurance
|
83. DHL
|
Logistics
|
Multinational
|
84. USAID
|
Non-Profit
|
Multinational
|
85. IBM
|
Technology
|
Multinational
|
86. Intercontinental Hotels
|
Hospitality
|
87. Channels Televisions
|
media
|
88. Multichoice (DSTV)
|
Media
|
Multinational
|
89. Orange Drugs
|
Pharmaceuticals
|
90. MAERSK GROUP
|
Conglomerate
|
Multinational
|
91. Access Bank
|
Banking
|
92. NestOil Group
|
Oil & Gas
|
93. Akintola Williams Delloitte
|
Consulting
|
94. ECOWAS
|
International Organization
|
Multinational
|
95. MainOne Cable
|
Technology
|
96. Nigeria Customs
|
Government
|
97. APCON
|
Advertising
|
98. Insight Communications
|
Advertising
|
99. Transcorp
|
Conglomerate
|
100.Mantrac
|
Construction
|
Multinational
|
101.FCMB
|
Banking
|
102.Consolidated Breweries Plc
|
FMCG
|
103.Fan Milk
|
FMCG
|
104.Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)
|
Government
|
105.SON (Standards Organization of Nigeria)
|
Government
|
106.NDIC (Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation)
|
Government
