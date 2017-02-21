The Thread: #StrandedBae shows us why you can’t trust men

What’s with all these strange stories coming out of Twitter? In the month of love, no less. Last week, it was #HurtBae, which got everyone riled up. Now it’s #StrandedBae.

Do see below:

I wasn't gone do the most for twitter but I been played like a damn fool all day by this man lol @KashMoneyKanee. So here it goes. — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee soooo, me and this been in love with eachother, planning life goals and shit. Planning trips, ya know stuff like that — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so he lives in D.C. & decided to fly me out there for Valentine's Day, paid for the flights, you know the whole package. pic.twitter.com/c5aFMbPibf — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so this nigga surprised me & got this tshirt made, I was like oh shit this nigga really all about me. Okay bet. pic.twitter.com/mocujdL8Ba — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I fly out there everything perfect, nigga paid for everything, vday was perfect. Okay cool. Oh & we had matching shirts pic.twitter.com/YVZTplBiXr — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee bitchhhhhhhhh 7 hours go by I still haven't heard from this nigga, I'm still at the airport pic.twitter.com/dtvNcKZcJQ — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I'm worried bitch, I'm hitting his friends up tryna see where he at: nobody knows pic.twitter.com/OdrVT2HMz8 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee soooo I end up stranded at the airport, it's like 4am & I see this…. this nigga on sc with his niggas……. pic.twitter.com/An98MpRfu2 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so bitch I'm heated, been at the airport for damn near 10 hours while he out partying. Bitch hungry, cold, I'm stressed pic.twitter.com/8wWxUnzPA1 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I'm blowing his phone up, nigga ignoring me & then I see this pic.twitter.com/9nDoOGRe81 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee the same friends I was reaching out to looking for him worried, was with him all along pic.twitter.com/jKL91aFk3g — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so bitch at this point I'm ready to buss his windows & beat his friends ass. Ion even play them type of games pic.twitter.com/IUTOR48jgZ — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so bitch I catch a cab to this nigga house, ready to beat ass. pic.twitter.com/LT8fnCj9e8 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee so I go up to the door bangin on that bitch, it's like 5am. All his friends there but nobody answering the door🤔 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee this nigga tell the police he don't want me back n his house, so they make me leave 🙄 — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee this nigga still ignoring my calls, texts & all. Hours later he text me like "you ate?" Like nigga you left me for dead… pic.twitter.com/eGAg8HZ6dI — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee I got on sc & seen he posted this…. threw that bitch ass bear on the ground. Fuck you & that damn bear pic.twitter.com/of6eD5gFZO — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee nigga still ignoring me. Talking shit on twitter but still didn't give me an explanation. So I'm confused why he did this — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

@KashMoneyKanee bitch I feel like keke in brotherly love. Lmfao this nigga played tf outta me. pic.twitter.com/jeSAXlnKIx — $ (@__iamqueenk) February 20, 2017

Wow

