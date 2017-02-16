The Thread: Is this the worst case of cheating ever? | #HurtBae

If you had a chance to sit down with a cheating ex to find out what went wrong, what will you say or do?

This viral video below has Twitter up in arms. For good reason. Let’s not spoil the fun.

Please see below:

Reactions

What breed of cheater is this?

Cold

He-Goat proper

Must be her fault

Best revenge

In search of closure

Beat the taste out of his mouth

Messing with the head

Amen.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...