The Thread: Is this the worst case of cheating ever? | #HurtBae

If you had a chance to sit down with a cheating ex to find out what went wrong, what will you say or do?
This viral video below has Twitter up in arms. For good reason. Let’s not spoil the fun.
Please see below:
He cheated on her. Now she wants to know why. pic.twitter.com/5hdlpKisjZ
— The Scene (@SCENE) February 15, 2017
Reactions
What breed of cheater is this?
Cold
He-Goat proper
@_JSNE @Kilo_realtalk @melreylaw @JD_lwig @SCENE that man has the spirit of a dog. I don't see the point of even wanting to know y he did it
— Darien 👨🏽💻 (@DareGivenchy) February 16, 2017
Must be her fault
@_JSNE @melreylaw @JD_lwig @SCENE y'all just trash at picking men lmao
— Esco W2🤷🏿♂️ (@Kilo_realtalk) February 16, 2017
Best revenge
In search of closure
@srktln Not really. From the looks of it, she was still hurt and held on to it. She needed answers and closure so she can move on.
— LoyalTee Hair✨ (@imloyalteee) February 15, 2017
Beat the taste out of his mouth
@SCENE I dont know how she didn't just pic.twitter.com/TMV11CvX7N
— mama psycho (@ChocolateMug) February 15, 2017
@yourADRInaline he had no emotion….. as soon as he say "I cheated" pic.twitter.com/8boGaCcNYN
— Foxy Brown (@_AmmBURR) February 15, 2017
Messing with the head
Amen.
