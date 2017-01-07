This is the memo announcing Pastor Obayomi as RCCG Overseer in Nigeria (READ)

YNaija has laid her hands on contents of a memo issued by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye explaining his decision to name Pastor Joseph Obayemi as the Overseer of RCCG Nigeria.

The memo was dated January 7, 2017 and signed by the Special Assistant to the General Overseer (Admin/Personnel), Pastor J.F. Odesola for Pastor Adeboye.

The memo entitled, “New structure in RCCG Nigeria” and addressed to all Assistant General Overseers, Special Assistants to the General Overseer (Home and Abroad), Pastors in-charge of regions, Pastors in-charge of provinces and country coordinators gave clarifications on the issues stemming from the announcement.

The memo said, “Calvary greetings to your in Jesus name. We refer to the 2017 edition of the Annual Thanksgiving for ministers in the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the issues discussed concerning the new structure of RCCG Nigeria during the meeting and therefore wish to reiterate the following for your proper information and attention:

Sequel to some legal provisos guiding the operations of registered Religious Organisations and Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, RCCG in Nigeria now has an Overseer, a General Secretary and a Treasurer.

Pastor Joseph Obayemi, the Assitant General Overseer (Finance), will be the new Overseer for RCCG Nigeria.

Pastor Funsho Odesola, the Assitant General Overseer (Admin), will be the General Secretary for RCCG Nigeria.

Pastor Joseph Adeyokunnu, the Financial Controller, will be the Treasurer for RCCG Nigeria.

The memo continued, “Kindly be informed that this new structure is particular to Nigeria alone, as Pastor E.A. Adeboye, Daddy G.O., remains the Spiritual Leader and Global Missioner of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“Kindly pass down this information to Ministers and Workers in your domain to further enhance their understanding about this new structure.”

