A picture has emerged, depicting Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader Islamic Movement of Nigeria, in an injured and bloody state.

The picture, which was posted on social media forum, Nairaland, shows El-Zakzaky sitting on the ground while being guarded by a soldier.

The Shiite sect and the Nigerian Army clashed on Saturday and Sunday, leading to the deaths of several members of their members.

Comments

- Advertisement -

Follow us on Twitter @YNaija