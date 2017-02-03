The Thread: Femi Kuti clears the air on his protest comments

Another day, another controversy. This one involving 2Baba and the son of afrobeat music legend, Fela Kuti. A video was circulated on social media showing Femi Kuti at the shrine saying stuff like “protest? “protest of one day? What kind of stupid protest is that?” Everyone took his words to be a condemnation of 2Baba’s protest. Femi Kuti has been on Twitter, clarifying what he said.

Do see below:

- Advertisement -

All clear?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “We live under a state of repression and tyranny”

Opinion: Why Nigerian property prices are still not coming down in this recession

“We are absolutely not against it” | Presidency denies opposing planned protest

“The constitution has given us that authority” | Police commissioner continues to oppose protests

“What kind of stupid protest is that?” | Femi Kuti rails against 2face’s planned protests (WATCH)

The Thread: Oby Ezekwesili takes the Federal Government to school | #IStandWithNigeria

The Thread: Adopting Trump’s strategy in resolving Nigeria’s power problems once and for all

Douglas Murray: Who will protect Nigeria’s northern Christians?

Opinion: The new National Industrial Court Rules will change the face of litigation as we know it

Loading...