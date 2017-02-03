The Thread: Femi Kuti clears the air on his protest comments

Another day, another controversy. This one involving 2Baba and the son of afrobeat music legend, Fela Kuti. A video was circulated on social media showing Femi Kuti at the shrine saying stuff like “protest? “protest of one day? What kind of stupid protest is that?” Everyone took his words to be a condemnation of 2Baba’s protest. Femi Kuti has been on Twitter, clarifying what he said.

Do see below:

Contrary to reports I DID NOT blast 2face. I saw a report pic below saying protest was kicking off @ d Shrine I said I was NOT INFORMED. pic.twitter.com/5Qpou2eDMb — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

B4 protest date was changed it was meant 2kick off d Shrine I said I was weary as y wud a protest b announced @ d Shrine wtout my knowledge pic.twitter.com/TMkAI2rCqa — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

I mean I wasn't informed

It sounds fishy to me

Next I will hear the Shrine has been closed for disturbances https://t.co/0TMNeQxbd2 — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

And I NEVER said 2face came to meet me. I said y Did he NOT meet or call me if protest was kicking off at the Shrine. pic.twitter.com/Q1ujVzobfu — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

No problem protest venue and date has changed. pic.twitter.com/3LMVs1d1ke — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

Like if your legendary father were to be alive, he wouldn't have declined @2faceofficial_ request. U re a disgrace oooo boss @Femiakuti — Sīyōnu Layan (@Freshh_Thimmie) February 3, 2017

U want to be abusive to me.

I repeat 2face did NOT ask me to use the Shrine. Now u can abuse me & know my father as I know yours beta than u https://t.co/YI8WNHxnaY — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

Do u think it is right to read a protest is taking off without being informed at the Shrine without my knowledge? & u think Fela wud agree? https://t.co/YI8WNHxnaY — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

Don't know if they inform you personally but I can be rest assured some kind of information was passed onto some authorities at the Shrine! https://t.co/bqzyMqRGJ4 — ThankGod Ukachukwu (@tksilicon) February 3, 2017

No info was passed . I checked . https://t.co/rI9fFdh9zt — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

@femiakuti you must be ashamed of your actions in 2012 subsidy protest https://t.co/25NADjjTcA — AJIP (@Ajipo28) February 3, 2017

No. I did it from my heart. I hear it was politically motivated next time I will be more careful b4 I join anyone. https://t.co/BxXIGB8B93 — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

I have no problem with the protest . I have a problem with using the Shrine at first without informing me & finding out on social media . https://t.co/pwY7nGigJB — Femi Anikulapo -Kuti (@Femiakuti) February 3, 2017

All clear?

