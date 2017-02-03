“What kind of stupid protest is that?” | Femi Kuti rails against 2face’s planned protests (WATCH)

Femi Kuti, eldest son of legend Fela Kuti has said he is not in support of 2face’s nationwide protest slated for Monday, February 6.

While performing at the Afrika Shrine, Femi said gave his reasons for not supporting the rally.

- Advertisement -



He disclosed that 2face had come to him to request the use of the Shrine on Sunday in preparation of the protest on Monday, February 6.

"I'm not a foolish man, the protest is stupid," Femi Kuti blasts 2face for revealing that the protest wasn't his idea. (Crdt: TheNET.ng) A video posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:11am PST

‘I hear say they want to do protest here, they even choose the day Sunday, Sunday is my day,’ he started.

‘So I was thinking, 2face say some people come meet am say make he broadcast am, so no be him sit down for him house com plan am, I for no vex.’

‘Who be the people wey come meet you?’ he questioned.

According to him, a coup was planned in Nigeria without his knowledge but they decided to use the Afrika Shrine.

He said the Federal Government will be prompted to close down the shrine if violence of any kind occurs.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments