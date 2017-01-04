Three female suicide bombers killed by vigilante group in Adamawa

Three suspected female suicide bombers were shot dead on Wednesday by members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa while attempting to attack the Gulak market.

Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed said the vigilantes sighted the bombers from afar while on patrol.

He said suspects were ordered by the vigilantes to stop, but they refused.

He said, “The shots by the vigilantes detonated the explosives on two of the suspected bombers.

“Although the explosive device on the third suspect did not set off, the explosion of the devices on the two other suspects, killed her.

“We suspect the bombers were on their way to Gulak market as today is the market day.”

Spokesman of the 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, Maj. Akintoye Badare confirmed the incident, stating that it occurred at 10am.

“Things are now okay. Our men are at alert as usual,” Badare said.

The attack comes a day after the army repelled series of attacks by fleeing insurgents on a village in the same local government.

