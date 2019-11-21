20 winners get a free trip to Dubai in the Peak Breakfast Promo

In order to promote healthy breakfast culture in Nigeria, Peak Milk, the flagship brand from dairy giant, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, recently held the final draws of the Peak Breakfast Promo where 20 lucky winners received the grand prize of an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai to enjoy a breakfast banquet.

Organized in a consumer forum style, the draws were held across major cities in Nigeria; including Owerri, Jos, Abuja, and Lagos. At each raffle draw event, retailers in the open markets also partook in contests where special prizes were won.

 In attendance were representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, community leaders, market traders and members of the public.

Isaac Okanlawon, the Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk said, “With the breakfast experience and leisure trip to Dubai, we are not only rewarding loyal consumers but creating unforgettable memories with them.

“As we campaign on a healthy breakfast culture, I would like to emphasize that a nourishing breakfast; especially one with Peak Milk keeps you sharp and energetic from dawn till dusk,” said Okanlawon.

 Throughout the campaign, every partaker was a winner with lots of consolation prizes including airtime, milk shakers sandwich boxes and cereal bowls.

 “A nourishing breakfast with Peak Milk will start and end your day well,” concluded Okanlawon. 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 21, 2019

This festive season, DStv is launching a Nigerian festival pop-up channel!

In the spirit of celebration this festive season, all DStv subscribers will be treated to the Festivals pop-up channel, a ...

Sponsor November 20, 2019

The largest gathering of SMEs in Nigeria, at the BusinessDay Top 100 Fastest Growing SMEs Awards ceremony

The 2nd edition of the BusinessDay Top 100 Fastest-Growing SMEs Award ceremony is an event to watch out for this ...

Sponsor November 20, 2019

Multichoice Nigeria introduces new DStv & GOtv Packages

Africa’s leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice, is making the upcoming festive season a truly ‘HAPPIER’ one for customers in Nigeria ...

Sponsor November 19, 2019

Olajumoke Adenowo hosts Governor Fayemi, Dame Abimbola Fashola to book-signing for her premier novel “Beyond my Dreams”

Award-winning Architect, Olajumoke Adenowo’s first work of fiction, ‘Beyond my Dreams,’ was celebrated on November 3rd, 2019 at AD Consulting ...

Sponsor November 18, 2019

FirstBank partners with CFA Society Nigeria to host 2019 Ethics Challenge Competition

In the furtherance of the Bank’s commitment to promote business ethics, professional excellence and education, reflected in the Bank’s Endowment ...

Sponsor November 18, 2019

‘The Ghost and The House of Truth’ closes AFRIFF winning 3 awards

The African Film Festival (AFRIFF) ended on a glorious note; closing with the spectacular new film – The Ghost and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail