2face Idibia wants to rejig the concert model with his first online set

2face, Concert

Over the last few years there have been intense discussion about the future of entertainment in Nigeria, especially for musicians for whom traditional music publishing yields minimal revenue and touring is not an option, thanks to the terrible road infrastructure and the insecurity that exists in Nigeria. Some people have suggested that the only real solution is a subscription based online concert model, where Nigerian fans can engage with properly produced music from the comfort of their homes for a token. This model is already in practice in tech savvy countries like South Korea, Japan and China.

The idea hasn’t really taken hold here because of the argument that thanks to the current prices of data and smart devices in Nigeria, anything that requires Nigerians to pay for a subscription and then use large amounts of their own data to consume the entertainment they are subscribed to will fail. And as at 2019, there was as yet, no major stimulus to force anyone to actually attempt that experiment.

Enter stage left, Coronavirus.

The Coronavirus, which began in China and has spread around the world has forced millions of Nigerians to self quarantine in their homes. No access to physical entertainment in the form of concerts or beer parlours, just their mobile phones, tablets and smart tvs. In response we have seen many people gravitate towards the live engagement features on their social media platforms. There are at least 3 people doing collaborative lives on Instagram at any point in time, Tik-tok and Triller challenges have exploded and celebrities are holding Q&A’s and book readings via Periscope. Its a digital deluge out there.

The lockdown is also giving us our first online concert experiment. 2face Idibia, the ambassador for Trophy beer and performance innovator had to cancel his concert slated for the 28th of March. In its place he has just announced that Trophy beer is taking his concert online with a livestream on Youtube and Instagram live. It will be interesting to see what the numbers are like considering American DJ DNice recently hit 1 million viewers on his Instalive jam session.

Will social media finally revolutionize the Nigerian concert revenue model. We’ll have to wait and see.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor March 25, 2020

UltimateLoveNG: “She sits in front of you and open her legs” | Chris’ confirmation for her prophecy

Seems like the new drama in the house barring the Arnold and Jay debacle is this thing between Chris and ...

Editor March 24, 2020

Nnamdi Ehirim, Tope Folarin make the VCU Cabell first novelist award longlist

The Coronavirus pandemic has turned all our news cycle into a round the clock barrage of perilous content, so much ...

Chinedu Okafor March 24, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Chris claims to be able to hear the voice of God

When a relationship or friendship turns sour, it can create one of the most bitter and ugly rivalries one can ...

Chinedu Okafor March 23, 2020

UltimateLoveNG: The Covid-19 scare finds its way into the Love Pad

Whether the Love Guests are aware of it or not, the Covid-19 virus has spread it’s tentacles into the Love ...

Chinedu Okafor March 22, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Chiddy Banks gets validation from the ladies

When it comes to TV shows, it’s easy to pay attention to the most eccentric and interesting characters, the people ...

Chinedu Okafor March 21, 2020

UltimateLoveNG: Despite Aunty’s advice, Arnold and Jay’s beef continue to escalate

Thursday evening was unexpectedly eventful, so eventful in-fact, that the drama of the day boiled over to the next day. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail