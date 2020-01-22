Lessons from 2Face’s ’20 Years A King’ Concert

For all those who attended 2face’s 20 Years A King concert this past December, they can definitely attest to it being an experience of a lifetime. Beyond giving us a magical performance, 2face brought the fire – literally, almost like the biblical prophet Elijah did in the days of old.

One of the highlights from the concert was when he stopped in the middle of his set and started talking about the pleasures of sex, baba went further to share free condoms to his eager fans bringing the performance to a climax! As a retired pleasure shooter, the legend shared the need to stick to one partner.

https://www.instagram.com/firecondomsng/?hl=en

If like us, you’re wondering why 2face, can openly speak about staying protected in the pursuit of pleasure, then best believe that once you catch the fire wave, you automatically become hooked.

To be fair, 2face has always been straightforward with us about liking women (Cue the hit song Amaka) so I guess it shouldn’t come as a shocker that he is giving us the lowdown on how to pleasure women. We are just really glad he found Fire condoms – a perfect solution to fire down without trading your pleasure. We are also grateful to see him spreading the fire so generously.

If you missed the concert, you need to catch the vibe and get the feeling too. Fire condoms are sold in all pharmacies and stores nationwide, go get yours.