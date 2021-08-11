5 Exciting Nigerian Players To Look Out For As The European Football Season Begins

European Football returns this weekend, and football fans can look forward to all the excitement and thrills that come with the football season. With the season comes new talents who are eager to prove themselves.

Here are 5 young Nigerian players to look out for in Europe at the 2021/2022 football season.

  1. Samson Okikiola Tijani – RedBull Salzburg – Austria, Midfielder. – This season we have the opportunity to see Red-Bull’s new acquisition, Samson Tijani, show his skills on the big stages.
  1. Josh Oluwayemi – Tottenham Hotspur – Goalkeeper. – There is an opportunity to see 20 years old Josh Oluwayemi in-between the sticks in some of Tottenham’s games this season.
  1. Stephen Pius Odey – Genk – Forward – The Genk forward will have an opportunity to show his worth under the bright lights of the European competition.
  1. Nathan Nnamdi Ofoborh – Rangers – Midfielder. – The wonder boy  signed for Steven Gerrard’s side in the hope to showcase his talent on the big stages. He will pair up with other Nigerian internationals – Leon Balogun and Aribo Joel.
  1. Valentine Ozornwafor – Galatasaray – Center back.- The 22-year-old youngster has the chance to show his talent this season as positions in center-back are opening up  at  Galatasaray.

Don’t miss the 2021/2022 football season on DStv, and enjoy #UnbeatableFootball campaign on DStv compact. Take advantage of the ongoing Biggie Goals promo offer and get a DStv HD decoder, dish kit and one-month Compact package subscription for N9,900 or GOtv decoder, GOtenna with a one-month Max package subscription from N6,900. Offer valid for a limited time only. Visit www.dstvafrica.com  and www.gotvafrica.com  for more information.

….END….

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor August 11, 2021

The Buzz Episode 3: Toke Makinwa Gives Us An Insight Into The Wackiest And Wildest BBNaija Moments Of The Week

In the latest episode of Showmax’s The Buzz, host Toke Makinwa brought her signature baby girl vibe while serving all ...

Chinedu Okafor August 11, 2021

5 bands left in race to win N10 million grand prize on Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 competition

There have been many spectacular performances on the Trophy Extra Special Band Season 2 show, but this week’s RnB battles ...

Wilfred Okiche August 11, 2021

Film Review: The Underestimated Villain is a punchy animated poem

There is very little that is pretty about malaria. The mosquito-borne disease that causes morbidity and mortality with aplomb was ...

Wilfred Okiche August 10, 2021

Film Review: In Mbuland, fighting malaria is a collective responsibility

Mbuland opens with a vivid image. One that is all too real for anyone living in this part of the ...

Chinedu Okafor August 9, 2021

“It could have killed me” – Onyeka Onwenu discusses walking away from emotionally abusive marriage and finding love again #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, legendary singer, actor, journalist, and author, Onyeka Onwenu bared her heart to host Chude ...

Wilfred Okiche August 9, 2021

Film Review: The simple power of Mozizi

For decades, the programming around Malaria has been centered around cause and effects, illness and death. Nothing wrong with these ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail