5 Exciting Nigerian Players To Look Out For As The European Football Season Begins

European Football returns this weekend, and football fans can look forward to all the excitement and thrills that come with the football season. With the season comes new talents who are eager to prove themselves.

Here are 5 young Nigerian players to look out for in Europe at the 2021/2022 football season.

Samson Okikiola Tijani – RedBull Salzburg – Austria, Midfielder. – This season we have the opportunity to see Red-Bull’s new acquisition, Samson Tijani, show his skills on the big stages.

Josh Oluwayemi – Tottenham Hotspur – Goalkeeper. – There is an opportunity to see 20 years old Josh Oluwayemi in-between the sticks in some of Tottenham’s games this season.

Stephen Pius Odey – Genk – Forward – The Genk forward will have an opportunity to show his worth under the bright lights of the European competition.

Nathan Nnamdi Ofoborh – Rangers – Midfielder. – The wonder boy signed for Steven Gerrard’s side in the hope to showcase his talent on the big stages. He will pair up with other Nigerian internationals – Leon Balogun and Aribo Joel.

Valentine Ozornwafor – Galatasaray – Center back.- The 22-year-old youngster has the chance to show his talent this season as positions in center-back are opening up at Galatasaray.

