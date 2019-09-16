5 Things that Should Matter Today: Beyoncé is releasing a behind-the-scenes documentary on ”The Lion King: The Gift”

The release of Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King, and Beyoncé curating a soundtrack for the project, were two big cultural events this year has witnessed. And although the singer recently lost in all her categories in the Emmys, she’s still making black-centered art which we love her. Now, she has collaborated with U.S. cable company ABC for a special documentary showing a behind-the-scenes collage for The Lion King: The Gift. Aptly titled, Beyonce Presents: Making the Gift, the documentary drops on ABC tonight.

In the trailer released on Sunday, we caught glimpses of Beyonce working with a whole number of artistes. The album is memorable for working with Afrobeats stars like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, and we really looking forward to it. Are you?

Sowore has asked for bail in fresh court application

According to Premium Times, the Convener of #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore, who is being held by the Department of State Services, has asked for bail in liberal terms in a fresh application he filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore filed the fresh application on Friday after his failed bid to have the court hear his earlier one challenging the detention order issued against him by Justice Taiwo Taiwo on July 8, 2019.

Khafi has evicted from Big Brother Naija

Tiwa Savage walked the runway for Naomi Campbell’s ‘Fashion for Relief’ during London Fashion Week!

Osun government is set to sack 422 workers over certificate fraud

The Osun State Government has directed its ministries, departments and agencies to immediately implement the report of the panel that recommended sacking of workers who secured employment with forged certificates.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Jacob Adekomi, confirmed that  422 workers would be affected. He said the NLC’s intervention helped to reduce the number of those listed for the exit door from 5,000 recommended to 422.

 

