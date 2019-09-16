YIAGA Africa, the World Movement for Democracy (WMD) and the African Movement for Democracy (AMD) have released the single, ”Democracy” in commemoration of this year’s International Day of Democracy.

The single which is off the Music as a Messenger for Democracy Project featured musicians from Senegal, Mali, the Gambia, Nigeria and Togo. The song’s lyrics, recorded in French, English and Wolof, condemned dictatorship and greed as well as absolute power and corruption.

It also stirs the conscience and reminds us that we not only deserve democracy and freedom but also, that we must fight to gain and protect them.

Listen here: https://www.yiaga.org/2019/09/15/international-day-of-democracy/