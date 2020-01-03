5 Things that Should Matter Today: Bukola Saraki reacts to the demolition of his father’s house by Kwara state govt.

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the January 2nd demolition of his father’s Ilorin, Kwara State house. The Kwara State Government demolished the late Olusola Saraki’s house, popularly called Ile Arugbo (House for old persons), after the state government revoked the title of the landed property.

In his reaction, Saraki assured that justice would prevail in a ”not too distant future.”

Minister of Power Saleh Mamman speaks on appointment of ex-level 12 official to head rural electrification agency

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman has reacted to the controversy that trailed the appointment of Salihijo Ahmad, a former mid-level civil servant as the managing director and Chief Executive Officer of a crucial electrification agency, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Insiders claimed there was an alleged cover-up of Salihijo Ahmad’s job experience in announcement of his appointment, as he was reportedly described as an expert with “vast knowledge and experience in power sector development.”

Federal Government persistently assaulted the rule of law in 2019 – Nigerian Bar Association

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said the federal government persistently assaulted the rule of law through “executive misbehaviour and high-handedness” in 2019.

Paul Usoro, NBA president, said this in his New Year’s message saying peace and justice cannot reign in the country if the government continues to pay lip service to the rule of law.

Lagos state begins cashless toll payment on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

The Lagos State Government has begun cashless policy for toll payments at Lekki/Ikoyi Link bridge toll- plaza as earlier announced.

The State Government had last year announced that it would go cashless on toll payments at the Lekki/Ikoyi toll plaza effective from 1st January 2020 due to huge traffic gridlocks often experienced on the corridor with cash payments.

Demolition of Saraki’s property is wicked, recipe for crisis – PDP

PDP has described the demolition of the political home of the Saraki family by the Kwara state government as ”wicked” and a ”recipe for crisis”.

The Kwara state government in the early hours of today, carried out the demolition of the property that was popularly known as ” “Ile Arúgbó”. The government said the land used to erect the property was fraudulently acquired by the Saraki family.