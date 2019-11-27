5 Things that Should Matter Today: Court threatens to jail DSS DG over failure to release Sowore

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has threatened to jail the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi, over failure to release the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, an activist he was arrested with.

The Federal High Court Judge who before Monday’s court session issued a notice of consequences of disobedience of court order which is also known as form 48 on the DSS, stated that the DSS DG will be found guilty of contempt of court if he refuses to comply with the court order on release of Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare.

Hate Speech is the root of Nigeria’s problem – Senator Aliyu Abdullahi

Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate has highlighted why the hate speech bill should be signed into law in Nigeria. He said if signed into law, the bill would address the dangers of violence in the country which are offshoots of hate speech.

Check out Ric Hassani’s video for Do Like Say ft DBYZ

 

Check out the video for Zlatan’s Wake Up

Burna Boy features on M.anifest latest single Tomorrow

 

 

 

  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

