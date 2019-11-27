Drive 1.0 Conference 2019 holds this November and it’s a big win for creatives & techies

The Creative and Tech ecosystem in Nigeria is constantly changing and evolving with new trends, tools, and resources. Drive Conference 1.0 is a free international conference designed as a platform for Creative & Tech professionals/enthusiasts to connect with industry experts to facilitate relevant conversations in the tech and creative ecosystem, with the aim to educate, inspire, and drive transformational and impactful change in Nigeria and globally.

This maiden edition of the Drive conference will feature Speakers and Panelists from Nigeria and different parts of the world. These speakers are top in their class and are leaders in their field.
The Drive Conference is powered by Ace Creative Academy, an IT consulting and training academy in Lagos, Nigeria.

Some of our amazing partners & sponsors are YNaija, Ace Creative Academy, Vine Insight, Enebelo, O2 Academy, Spoof Animations, Xaine Ingenius, Kraks, Ceasar Graphix, Cyrus Haven Foundation, Printipy, Wey Practice, and Laterna Book Shop.

Event Details

Theme: 2020 – THINK| CREATE| INNOVATE

Date: November 30, 2019

Venue: Magnificent Cinemas, 180/184 Ikorodu Road Lagos

Time: 10am

Registration link: Visit http://drivehub.ng (Registration is free!)

For more information, sponsorship or enquries call Mayowa on 07011560350

Website: www.drivehub.ng

Instagram: @drivehubng

Facebook: drivehubng

Twitter: @drivehubng

Official Hash Tag: #driveconference #driveconference2019

 

