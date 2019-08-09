5 Things that Should Matter Today: Finally, ”Stay With Me” author Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ is the winner of the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature

Just when I thought we will never get to see a winner announced for the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature, the telecommunication company recently revealed that Stay With Me author Ayobami Adebayo is the recipient of the award. Adebayo gets the cash prize of 15,000 pounds, and a 4-month fellowship at the University of East Anglia. Stay With Me was such a deeply moving book that received a lot of praise, and it’s a great thing to see monoliths like 9mobile recognising and rewarding African literary talents. We can only hope that there will be a 2019 edition of the Prize.

Court grants DSS permission to detain Sowore for 45 Days

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday granted permission to detain the publisher of SaharaReporters and convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, for 45 days, The Punch reports. The SSS had on Tuesday applied for permission to keep Sowore for 90 days to investigate him over his call for revolution ahead of the RevolutionNow protests which held in some parts of the country on Monday.

Arit Okpo announced as new host of CNN African Voices

CNN African Voices has been curating achievers and culture shapers on the continent, and now going into a new chapter with a new show called African Voices Changemakers, media personality Arit Okpo has been announced as the new host. African Voices Changemakers will start airing today.

Meet the new host of African Voices – Arit Okpo (@menoword). She will help usher in a new chapter of the program dubbed African Voices Changemakers. It starts tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/E2TMk5qbQf — CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) August 8, 2019

Abba T. Makama’s ‘The Lost Okoroshi’ to premiere at 2019 Toronto Film Festival

Abba T. Makama’s followup to the acclaimed 2016 movie Green White Green is The Lost Okoroshi, which is set to make its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF has always been a popular hotbed for Nollywood movies to be showcased, and with The Lost Okoroshi, Makama continues to explore heritage and culture.

The movie follows Raymond Obinwa through the irreversible change that forces him to give up his job and family and begin a metaphysical journey through the streets of Lagos. He begins a mission to reconnect Nigeria’s ancient past to its present moment, seemingly guided by its ancestors themselves. Obinwa is played by Seun Ajayi, and Makinwa intends to change misconceptions about masquerades. I can’t wait to see the movie in cinemas.

President Buhari orders Army Headquarters to investigate killing of three police officers in Taraba

President Buhari has directed the Defence Headquarters to commence immediate investigation into the killing of three police officers and a civilian by men of the 93 Battalion, Takum, Taraba

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the National Security Council, presided by President Buhari at the State House, Abuja today August 8th.