Arit Okpo is bringing new blood to CNN’s African Voices

Arit

I have to admit, once the Nigerian advertising industry sank its claws into CNN’s African Voices, it lost much of its edge as a platform highlighting innovation and courage across the continent. Sure, there were the occasional good stories, but by and large, African Voices while helmed by capable journalists, simply didn’t have the nuance or range to really convince audiences that it really understood what to highlight about the continent and how to highlight it. It seems CNN has been listening to the numbers because they have just announced, they are changing the format for African Voices by narrowing its focus to highlighting the work of ‘game changers’ and they’re bringing a new host to helm the show.

Arit Okpo needs little introduction to anyone who is in the literary or journalistic scene in Nigeria. I first saw her work her magic at the 2017 Ake Book and Arts Festival, where she felt at ease beside literary greats like Amaa Ata Aidoo as she was with emerging writers like Olutimehin Adegboye. She also has extensive experience in television presenting, creating and hosting  the now rested Ebony Life TV show, The Crunch as well as the work she has done under her own production company, Menoword Media. Such is her commitment to telling all kinds of stories, that she has hosted the youtube show Untold Facts, that focuses on the issues of gender and sexual minorities. And this announcement only affirms the work she has already been doing on African Voices as its voice-over narrator.

There isn’t a lot of information online on how exactly this new iteration of CNN’s African Voices will work, but we won’t have to wait long to find out. Arit’s first episode as the person in charge at African Voices airs tonight. So set your reminders.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo August 7, 2019

Talk about blazing trails: Ruona Meyer becomes the first Nigerian journalist to earn an Emmy Nomination

Last year, as part of the events to launch its new investigative journalism video series called ‘AFRICA EYE’, the BBC ...

Edwin Okolo August 5, 2019

Tekno has some very interesting ideas on how to make a comeback

Many people have been wondering what is going on with former Made Men Group singer Tekno. He fell off the ...

Edwin Okolo August 2, 2019

It’s 2019 and Guardian Life’s new direction seems to be chasing coins not clout

Guess who was on Guardian Life’s last weekend? Funa Maduka, the woman responsible for getting Genevieve Nnaji’s December hit Lionheart ...

Edwin Okolo August 1, 2019

Joey Akan is giving the international reviewer thing a second try at The Fader

Since Joey Akan left his very controversial position as the head music reviewer at Pulse.NG, everyone’s been speculating where he ...

Op-ed Editor July 26, 2019

Moshood Fattah has nothing to prove and an industry to conquer

By: Uche Chika Elumelu   FREEDOM PARK: Beneath the noonday sun, on a slightly-worn park bench, I wait. Bare-faced, scantily ...

Edwin Okolo July 15, 2019

Mary Remmy Njoku, the undisputed queen of Nollywood sells ROK to Canal+

In what is arguably the biggest boss move in Nollywood history, Mary Remmy Njoku, the CEO of the ROK group, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail