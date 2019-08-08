We See You: @julietkego, @realFFK, @Ziziian, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Did you just make mockery of God and the Holy Spirit. Someone needs to take your phone away.

It’s Deadline Day on the summer transfer window and so the hypocrisy amongst football fans will run amok.

Ogba is the land flowing milk and honey. We should all move there just for Amala.

Deranged SFA, LOL. This is also the sexist believe that childlessness is the woman’s fault.

 

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo August 8, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: The feud between Africans and African Americans is a pointless exercise

The discord between Africans and African Americans was resurrected recently, when a Hispanic woman posted a picture of herself in ...

Op-Ed Editor August 7, 2019

We See You: @your_stepdad, @adeyanjudeji, @is_salsu, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 7, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Busola Dakolo says she was forced by the police to sign a document countering her rape case against Pastor Fatoyinbo

In the latest development in the Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo rape saga, Busola Dakolo has revealed in an interview with the ...

Op-Ed Editor August 6, 2019

We See You: @AfroVII, @DrJoeAbah, @sugabelly, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 6, 2019

#BBNaija 2019: A ranking of your favourite housemates for the week. Guess who is at number 1?

With Jeff evicted on Sunday night and hence thinning the number of housemates in the house, this season of Big ...

Bernard Dayo August 6, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Funke Akindele’s directorial debut ”Your Excellency” is a political comedy driven by social media

Funke Akindele will make her directorial debut in collaboration with EbonyLife Films, a political comedy titled Your Excellency and driven ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail