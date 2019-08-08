The YNaija Cover – the 8th of August

Afrobeats artist Tekno makes it on today’s Cover, releasing the video for his comeback single Agege just after manufacturing a rather controversial viral moment last week, wherein he was seen with semi-nude strippers in a see-through van in Lagos. He later apologised after the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency strongly condemned the act.

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories:

5 Things that Should Matter Today: The feud between Africans and African Americans is a pointless exercise

It’s 2019, and Kenya’s National Assembly wants to punish a legislator for breastfeeding

