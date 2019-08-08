Photowaka Africa presents World Record Breaking 6th Photo Walk

 PhotoWaka Africa has scheduled a photo walk in Lagos on August 17 with more than one thousand participating photographers, content creators and individuals.

Social enterprise, PhotoWaka Africa, focused on youth empowerment, creativity and job creation in the photography and creative space, is pleased to bring the sixth photo walk on August 17.

The sixth photo walk is set to break a Guinness World Record of the World’s Largest Gathering of Photographers in one spot on a photo walk and is centered around the theme: PHOTOGRAPHY AS A TOOL FOR SOCIAL GOOD.

Additional details include:

  • Interested individuals are advised to register through this link after which they will receive a Confirmatory Email prior to closure of registration portal.
  • Customized PhotoWaka Africa t-shirts in black, grey, white and burgundy, long and short-sleeved, are available for pre-order. To pre order, send us a DM on Instagram or call +234 703 051 9985
  • Representatives from Canon, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, as well as other sponsors will briefly address participants before the photo walk kicks off on August 17.

 

